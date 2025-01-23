Ciudad Juarez, Jan 23 (AP) Mexico on Wednesday raised sprawling tents on the US border as it braced for US President Donald Trump to fulfil his pledge to carry out mass deportations.

In an empty lot right against the border with El Paso, Texas, cranes lifted metal frames for tent shelters in Ciudad Juárez.

Enrique Serrano, an official in Chihuahua state, where Ciudad Juárez is located, said the tents erected for Mexican deportees were just the initial phase of a potential larger operation, and something authorities would scale up if the number of migrants gathering on the border continued to mount.

He suggested migrants from other countries expelled from the US would be relocated to Mexico City or southern regions of Mexico as they've done previously.

Nogales, Mexico -- across from Nogales, Arizona -- announced that it would build shelters on soccer fields and in a gymnasium. The border cities of Matamoros and Piedras Negras have also launched similar efforts.

At a border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, on Tuesday night, one man shouted to journalists that he was being deported in a group that was arrested that morning in farm fields near Denver.

Another man said he was in a group that had been brought from Oregon. Everyone carried their belongings in a small orange bag.

Neither man's account could be independently confirmed.

The number of people deported on Tuesday was lower than the daily average of about 500 last year, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum noted at her daily press briefing.

And many border shelters that have long offered refuge to migrants remained comparatively empty to the soaring levels of migrants seen just a year before.

Still, heads of those migrant shelters like José María Garcia, director of the Tijuana shelter Movimiento Juventud 2000, were bracing for what could come.

"Mass deportations in the United States and the arrival of thousands of migrants from the south could overwhelm the city of Tijuana and other border cities, creating a crisis," he said.

Though quickly ramping up deportations -- as Trump pledges -- faces logistical and financial challenges.

The Mexican government is building nine shelters in border cities to receive deportees. It has said that it would also use the existing facilities in Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez and Matamoros to take in migrants whose appointments to request asylum in the US were cancelled on Trump's inauguration day.

Sheinbaum has said that Mexico will give humanitarian aid to migrants from other countries whose asylum appointments were cancelled, as well as those sent to wait in her nation under the revived policy known as Remain in Mexico.

Mexico wants to eventually and voluntarily return them to their nations, she said. (AP)

