Mexico City [Mexico], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's health ministry on Sunday reported 9,187 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 1,041,875.

The country recorded 303 more deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its COVID-19-related death toll to 101,676.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll exceeded 100,000 on Thursday, becoming the fourth country in the world to reach the grim milestone after the United States, Brazil and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

