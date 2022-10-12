Mexico City, Oct 12 (AP) Mexico's largest state approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, leaving only three of the country's 32 states without such laws.

The State of Mexico, which almost surrounds Mexico City, has the largest population of any state in the country. Its legislature voted to recognise same-sex marriages and same-sex common-law marriages, becoming the 29th state to do so.

Also Read | Pakistan Undermines Interests of Both Americans and Europeans, Says Report.

That leaves only the northern border state of Tamaulipas, the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and the southern state of Guerrero without such laws.

Tabasco is the home state of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but he has shown little appetite to push such legislation.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Variants: 'Highly Infectious' Omicron Sub-Variants BF.7 and BA.5.1.7 Emerge in China.

“Today, by becoming the 29th state to approve equal marriage, we will be reducing inequality, and letting the country know that in the State of Mexico we do not leave anybody behind,” said state legislator Paola Jimenez.

Mexico, Brazil and Argentina top Latin America in the number of same-sex marriages. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)