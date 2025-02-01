Philadelhpia, Feb 1 (AP) Six people on board a medical transport jet that crashed in Philadelphia were killed. That is according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The dead included a child who was receiving treatment at a Philadelphia hospital and her mother.

At least six people on the ground were injured in the crash on Friday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed condolences Saturday morning in a statement on the social media platform X.

“I mourn the passing of six Mexicans in the aviation accident in Philadelphia, United States. Consular authorities are in constant contact with the families; I've asked the Foreign Affairs Secretary to support whatever is needed. My solidarity with their loved ones and friends,” she said in a statement written in Spanish. (AP)

