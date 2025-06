A person holds a campaign poster at the area where Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay of the opposition Democratic Center party, was shot during a campaign event, in Bogota (Image/Reuters)

Bogota [Colombia], June 8 (ANI): Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe, in the running to join next year's presidential race, was shot at an event in Bogota, according to national police, CNN reported.

The 39-year-old, from the conservative Centro Democratico - or Democratic Center - one of the biggest opposition parties in the South American nation, had expressed his intention to run in next year's election, as per CNN.

"Armed individuals shot him in the back while he was participating in a campaign event at around 5:00 pm," the party said in a statement.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the capital's Fontibon district, and the suspected attacker had been arrested.

The attack drew condemnation from the Colombian government and Centro Democratico, as well as former presidents and other regional leaders.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity with the senator's family in a post on X, saying: "I don't know how to ease your pain. It is the pain of a mother lost, and of a wounded homeland."

The Colombian foreign ministry called the attack "a direct affront to democracy, respect for differences, and the free exercise of politics in our country." It called on the authorities to "to fully clarify this serious incident."

Centro Democratico called the shooting "an unacceptable act of violence."

"We strongly reject this attack, which not only endangers the life of a political leader but also threatens democracy and freedom in Colombia," it said in a statement, as per CNN.

At least four former presidents - Ernesto Samper, Alvaro Uribe, Juan Manuel Santos and Ivan Duque - issued condemnations.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa sent his prayers to Uribe's family, adding that "we condemn all forms of violence and intolerance."

The UN Human Rights office in Bogota urged the authorities to investigate and bring those responsible to justice.

"We call for the guarantee of political rights and a political debate free from violence," it wrote on X, as per CNN. (ANI)

