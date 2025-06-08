In an unfortunate incident in Colombia, presidential candidate Miguel Uribe was shot at an event in Bogota in what appears to be an assassination attempt. Carlos Galan, the mayor of Bogota, confirmed the incident and said that Miguel Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the Fontibon district. He also said that the "entire hospital network" of the Colombian capital was on alert in case Uribe needed to be transferred. Amid this, a video of the assassination attempt showing the exact moment Miguel Uribe was shot has also surfaced online. The viral clip shows Miguel Uribe speaking in front of a crowd in Bogota when, all of a sudden, he was shot at. After the incident, the police arrested the attacker who shot Uribe. Miguel Uribe Assassination Attempt: Presidential Candidate Shot in Public in Colombia's Bogota, Attacker Arrested (Disturbing Videos).

Video Shows Moment Miguel Uribe Was Shot in Bogota

GRAPHIC: Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe in critical condition with reported head wound following assassination attempt. pic.twitter.com/CkOTpet04o — Dominic Michael Tripi (@DMichaelTripi) June 7, 2025

