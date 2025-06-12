US President Donald Trump signed three executive orders to accelerate the domestic production of drones and secure airspace. The executive orders will also help create a pilot programme for testing flying cars like eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft for EMS, cargo, air taxis and defence logistics. White House said, "The eVTOL pilot programme builds on the successes of President Trump’s 2017 drone pilot programme, highlighting how President Trump’s actions continue to put America in a position to lead." These executive orders will also target criminal, terrorist, and foreign drone threats by enhancing real-time detection and cracking down on unlawful drone activity to protect US airspace. trumpcard.gov: Donald Trump Launches USD 5 Million ‘Gold Card’ Immigration Website to Permanent Residency for Wealthy Foreigners.

Donald Trump Signed Executive Orders to Boost Domestic Drone Production

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump signs executive order to create a "flying cars" pilot program and accelerate domestic drone production. pic.twitter.com/jAw4w9ncEb — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 11, 2025

