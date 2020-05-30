World News | Minneapolis Mayor Imposes Curfew Amid Ongoing Unrest

World. (File Image)

Minneapolis [USA], May 30 (Sputnik/ANI): Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has imposed a curfew in the city amid the ongoing unrest following the death of African-American man -- George Floyd -- while being arrested by police, the City Clerk's Office said in a statement.

"Mayor Frey has issued Emergency Regulation No. 2020-2-1 which imposes a curfew throughout the City of Minneapolis beginning at 8 pm tonight and extends through the weekend," the City Clerk's Office said via Twitter on Friday.

The death of 46-year-old George Floyd in police custody has sparked controversy and protests in Minneapolis. (Sputnik/ANI)

