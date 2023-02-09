New York Mills, Feb 9 (AP) Workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued a person armed with a weapon at the plant early on Thursday, authorities said.

The unidentified person was taken into police custody and no one was injured at the Lund Boat Company, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office said in a news release.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: NDRF Team Rescues 6-Year-Old Girl From Debris in Gaziantep (Watch Video).

Officers had responded to the plant after 7 am after receiving a call about an active shooter.

Authorities did not say if the person was an employee of the plant, or if any shots were fired. The sheriff's office said more information would be released later on Thursday.

Also Read | Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates 'Dating' Paula Hurd, Widow of Late Oracle CEO Mark Hurd.

New York Mills is about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)