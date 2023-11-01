Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Columbia, Nov 1 (AP) A Missouri appeals court has ruled against a Republican-written description of abortion-rights ballot measures, calling his summaries partisan in nature.

The Western District Court of Appeals on Tuesday largely upheld descriptions of the constitutional amendments that were rewritten by a lower court judge to be more impartial.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023 Moon Rise Time in Toronto, London, New York City, Melbourne and Other Major Cities Worldwide: Know Citi-Wise Chandra Darshan Timings in the USA, Canada, UK and Australia.

The summaries are used on Missouri ballots to help voters understand sometimes lengthy and complex proposed policy changes.(AP)

Also Read | Bangladesh: Retired Army General Arrested Over Fake ‘Joe Biden’s Adviser’ Connection.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)