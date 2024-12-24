Dubai [UAE], December 23 (ANI/WAM): The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) concluded the 12th edition of the 'Bil Arabi' initiative, which is one of MBRF's key knowledge initiatives for promoting the use of the Arabic language in daily life and across digital channels, especially among the youth.

The annual campaign, held on the occasion of World Arabic Language Day on 18th December each year, attracted widespread public engagement through its highly interactive events celebrating the Arabic language.

These activities were organised across crowded shopping centres in the UAE, including City Centre Mirdif and Etihad Mall in Dubai, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and City Centre Ajman.

The campaign was also promoted on social media through the widespread use of the hashtag (#bl`rby). The campaign also featured events organised outside the UAE in Bahrain, Egypt, the United Kingdom, Kazakhstan, and Pakistan.

Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of MBRF, highlighted the success of the 'Bil Arabi' campaign in achieving its goals of promoting the Arab knowledge identity over the past years. He also praised the creative impact achieved by the initiative in its last session, including innovative activities and events that contributed to establishing the Arabic language in all aspects of daily life and the digital space.

He said, "We are deeply honoured by the success of the 'Bil Arabi' initiative in inspiring younger generations to use the Arabic language for creative expression and effective communication across social media platforms and in their day-to-day lives. The initiative seeks to highlight the authenticity, vitality, flexibility, and capacity of the Arabic language to meet the demands of the modern world, addressing the full spectrum of human creativity."

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the partners and sponsors of the 'Bil Arabi 2024' campaign, emphasising that their support has been instrumental in realising the initiative's goal of consolidating the Arabic language's leading position on the global stage. Such fruitful collaborations also represent the broader efforts to protect the Arab world's linguistic heritage and cultural identity.

The 'Bil Arabi' initiative also featured a panel discussion in collaboration with UNESCO, the Arab Council for Social Responsibility, and the Association of Arab Universities to celebrate World Arabic Language Day, attended by Jamal bin Huwaireb and a distinguished lineup of speakers.

The 12th edition of the 'Bil Arabi' initiative garnered significant engagement from young Arabs worldwide. It also featured a series of unique activities, including 'The Storyteller', which engaged children by narrating interactive stories, the 'Interactive Screen' event featuring Arabic language competitions for adults and children, as well as the 'Selfie Screen' event, during which the audience captured souvenir photos with Arab heritage inspired backgrounds. In addition, the 'Talking Hologram' enthralled the audience by facilitating an interactive digital experience in the Arabic language. (ANI/WAM)

