Dubai [UAE], March 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, attended the 28th Dubai World Cup held today at the Meydan Racecourse.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, "The 28th Dubai World Cup is a testament to the UAE's dedication to uniting the world through the pursuit of excellence. Since its inception in 1996, the Dubai World Cup has played a key role in raising Dubai's status as a global sporting hub and a leader in the equestrian industry. The participation of the world's top-rated horses, and renowned jockeys and trainers from across the globe reflects Dubai's stature in the international horse racing landscape."

The Dubai World Cup not only celebrates the best in horse racing but also revitalises the special bond shared among enthusiasts worldwide, marking another bright spot in the UAE's rich history and heritage of equestrian excellence, Sheikh Mohammed said. He further stressed that the UAE and Dubai continue to promote close cooperation and sharing of expertise between regional and global horse racing communities to raise sporting achievements.

He commended the Dubai Racing Club and Meydan Racecourse teams for their efforts in delivering another remarkable global event, further strengthening Dubai's status as a premier international sporting destination.

On a spectacular evening attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; several dignitaries, and some of the world's most prominent horse owners and trainers, the Dubai World Cup saw nine fiercely contested races.

The Dubai World Cup featured 120 horses from 14 countries, including 33 Group 1 (G1) champions, competing at the Meydan Racecourse. With 40 international networks from 150 countries broadcasting the event, the Dubai World Cup was watched on television by millions of horse racing enthusiasts from over 150 countries. This extensive broadcast coverage underscores the Cup's status as one of the world's most prestigious horse racing events.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed crowned Laurel River as the winner of the 28th Dubai World Cup. Sporting the silks of Juddmonte Farms for the late Saudi Prince Khalid bin Abdullah, the winner was driven by jockey Tadhg O'Shea under the supervision of trainer Bhupat Seemar.

The 28th edition of the Dubai World Cup features total prize money of USD 30.5 million, the highlight of which is the USD 12 million G1 Dubai World Cup race run over 2000 metres on dirt.

In recognition of their key role in the event's success, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Racing Club, honoured the sponsors of the Dubai World Cup, which included Emirates Airlines, Longines, DP World, Nakheel, Atlantis The Royal, Azizi Developments, Al Tayer Motors, One Zabeel, and Emaar.

The Dubai World Cup evening was brought to a close with a dazzling display in the Meydan sky, featuring cutting-edge laser technology, LED lighting, and approximately 4,000 drones. The drones created breathtaking visual formations, adding a stunning experience to the event. The show aimed to break several Guinness World Records.

Established in 1996 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup has seen many memorable victories of international horse racing superstars over the years, including Cigar, Dubai Millennium, Curlin, Arrogate and the race's only dual winner, Thunder Snow. (ANI/WAM)

