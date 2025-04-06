Dubai [UAE], April 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today attended the 29th edition of the Dubai World Cup at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

Joining Sheikh Mohammed at the prestigious global event were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the enduring global interest in the Dubai World Cup since its launch in 1996 reflects the UAE's distinguished standing across a range of sectors, including sports. He highlighted the nation's rise as a global destination for horse racing, driven by world-class infrastructure, organisational excellence, and strong international partnerships that bring together leading owners, trainers, and jockeys from around the world.

Sheikh Mohammed stated, "We take great pride in the Dubai World Cup's unique status among the world's premier horse racing events, whether in terms of prize money, quality of competition, or global reach. The Dubai World Cup has become a global event where cultures converge, serving as a reminder that sport has the power to bring people closer and unite nations. Horse racing will always be a proud part of our heritage and a meaningful link between our past and the future we strive to build."

Welcoming guests attending the 29th Dubai World Cup, Sheikh Mohammed noted the event's growing stature on the international sporting calendar. He also acknowledged the efforts of the organising team in ensuring the success of the event and supporting Dubai's growing role in the global horse racing community.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum presented the Dubai World Cup trophy to the winner of the main Group1 race Hit Show, ridden by jockey Florent Geroux, trained by Brad Cox, and owned by Wathnan Racing. The 2000 metre dirt track race, sponsored by Emirates Airline, featured 11 elite horses competing for a total purse of USD12 million.

The 29th Dubai World Cup attracted an outstanding field of top-ranked horses from around the globe, representing some of the most prominent owners, breeders, and trainers in the sport. A total of 102 horses from 13 countries competed across nine races, for a total prize money of USD30.5 million, including the USD12 million awarded in the final race.

Distinguished attendees at the event included Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Also present were Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, alongside a number of dignitaries, leading horse owners, breeders, and racing enthusiasts from around the world.

The Dubai World Cup was first held in 1996 at the Nad Al Sheba Racecourse, as part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's broader vision to position Dubai as a hub for international sport. (ANI/WAM)

