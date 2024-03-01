Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today toured the 17th edition of Art Dubai, a leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and the Global South being held at Madinat Jumeirah from March 1-3.

Speaking on the occasion of the tour, Al Maktoum said the UAE is committed to creating an environment where artists and creative professionals from all corners of the world can thrive. "Our ethos of tolerance, openness and inclusiveness, combined with our strong belief that creative expression in all its forms is vital to the progress of civilisations, has led to the creation of a vibrant cultural environment in the country and made it a home for diverse artistic talent," he said.

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that over the years, Dubai has launched various art events that have gained prominence on the global cultural calendar, enriching the cultural landscape in the emirate and making it a hub for the world's best creative minds. He commended the efforts led by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, to accelerate the development of the emirate's cultural sector and raise its profile on the global cultural map.

Art Dubai's growth over the years into a major platform for showcasing the best of art from around the world has helped accelerate Dubai's growth into a major centre for the global creative economy where cultural dialogue and artistic exploration can flourish, he noted. The UAE will continue to launch new initiatives to further strengthen its status as a destination for creative industries and expand the nation's cultural impact on the global stage, he added.

He was accompanied during his visit by Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Essa Kazim, Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre; Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office; and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Art Dubai showcases more than 140 contemporary, modern and digital gallery presentations from over 60 cities and 40 countries and newly commissioned works by top local, regional and international artists, with more than 65% of them representing the Global South. By highlighting art and galleries from regions often overlooked on the global stage, Art Dubai serves as a crucial platform for diverse artistic expression.

Since its inception in 2007, Art Dubai has also sought to reflect Dubai's diverse global communities, identities and cultures. This year, the event features more Dubai-based exhibitors than ever before, contributing significantly to the city's cultural enrichment and its growth as a major global commercial art centre.

Art Dubai is one of the key events of the Dubai Art Season, a comprehensive annual artistic celebration organised by Dubai Culture in the first quarter of the year to celebrate the emirate's growing creative and cultural landscape. During the tour, he was briefed about the art fair's support for the region's evolving cultural ecosystem and expanding cultural scene.

Al Maktoum was also briefed on the breadth of Art Dubai's programming that includes significantly expanded partnerships, a wide-ranging education, talks and thought-leadership programme and a new Digital Summit, reflecting Dubai's increasingly mature local and regional creative communities.

Art Dubai is the premier platform to see and buy modern and contemporary art from the Global South. Across Contemporary, Modern, Bawwaba and Digital gallery sections, annual artist commissions and a multidisciplinary thought leadership programme, Art Dubai champions art and artists from across the Global South. (ANI/WAM)

