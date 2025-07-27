Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reaffirmed that fighting viral hepatitis is a strategic priority within the country's health policies.

As part of the UAE's enduring commitment to strengthening its healthcare system and safeguarding community wellbeing, the UAE has implemented an integrated national programme focused on prevention, early detection, and treatment.

Also Read | Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'Spends Day Sleeping and Using Drugs', Says Mossad-Linked X Account.

Through robust collaboration across public and private health sectors, the programme demonstrates the strength of the country's cross-sectoral health partnerships.

The Ministry's remarks were made in conjunction with World Hepatitis Day 2025, observed annually on July 28. This year's theme, "Hepatitis: Let's Break It Down", highlights the importance of coordinated action and sustained commitment to fighting the disease.

Also Read | American Airlines Flight 3023 Fire: Passengers Flee Smoking Jet on Emergency Slide After Apparent Landing Gear Problem at Denver Airport (Watch Video).

It calls for raising public awareness, educating individuals on prevention methods, encouraging regular screening, expanding access to integrated healthcare services, and working toward ending hepatitis as a public health problem by 2030 in line with the global health agenda.

Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at MoHAP, emphasised that the Ministry, in close cooperation with other national health authorities, continues to scale up the delivery of high-quality healthcare services by equipping healthcare providers with advanced diagnostic protocols, implementing effective preventive strategies, and broadening the scope of screening and treatment services, guided by international best practices.

Al Rand stated, "In line with our commitment to achieving the World Health Organization's goal of eradicating hepatitis by 2030, the UAE has proactively taken key steps since 1991, most notably, the inclusion of the hepatitis B vaccine in the national immunisation programme. Today, vaccination coverage for hepatitis has reached 98%, positioning the UAE as a pioneer in adopting a proactive, prevention-driven approach."

The UAE's comprehensive strategy to combat hepatitis is built around four key pillars: raising community awareness, fostering collaboration across various health sectors and the optimal use of available resources, developing evidence-based health policies, and implementing forward-looking preventive measures. This approach aims to reduce transmission, expand diagnostic and therapeutic services, and ensure timely intervention.

As part of its ongoing healthcare reforms, the UAE government has prioritised the continuous development of its legislative and regulatory frameworks to strengthen community resilience.

Medical fitness screening protocols have been modernised to include mandatory hepatitis B and C testing for targeted population groups. Vaccination services are also available for specific segments of society, including travellers, healthcare workers, and individuals undergoing premarital and occupational health screenings.

On the technology front, the UAE continues to leverage advanced digital solutions to support public health. The enhanced "Al Hosn" app now features integrated tools for tracking immunisation records for children and other community members, enabling seamless digital documentation and monitoring of vaccination data.

Through adopting world-class health standards, the UAE seeks to build a proactive, sustainable healthcare system aligned with the "We the UAE 2031" vision and the UAE Centennial 2071. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)