Rabat [Morocco], December 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Morocco registered 2,646 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 420,648, the health ministry said in a statement.

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco hit 382,925 after 2,791 new ones were added.

The death toll rose to 7,030 with 30 new fatalities during the last 24 hours, while 1,039 people are in intensive care units.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 91 percent, the statement added. (ANI/Xinhua)

