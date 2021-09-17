New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday inaugurated the first Girmitiya Conference virtually organised by the India Foundation with the support of the Overseas Indian Affairs Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

Muraleedharan invited the Indian diaspora to be an integral part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in their countries of residence.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: Afghanistan Can’t Be 'Controlled From Outside’, Says Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Taking on Twitter, Muraleedharan said," Happy to have inaugurated the First Girmitiya Conference, virtually, on the topic 'Changing Identities, Shifting Trends and Roles' organised in coordination with @indfoundation. Invited the diaspora to be an integral part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav in their countries of residence."

He further said that the diaspora has been proud torchbearers of Indian culture & traditions & instrumental in assimilating the Indian culture to their respective National ethos.

Also Read | DIY Contraceptive Coil Removal Trend Goes Viral on TikTok; Medical Experts Warn of Repercussions.

"The Girmitya Conference would entail more linkages with the Indian Diaspora and result in the beneficial relationship between India and the respective Girmitya countries including in political, economic and people to people ties," he added.

With more than 32 million people of Indian origin or (PIOs) globally, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs, Indians are the largest diaspora population in the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)