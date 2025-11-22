Luanda [Angola], November 22 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Friday participated in Angola's 50th Independence Day celebrations, marking the golden jubilee of the African nation's freedom.

Extending his greetings on X, the Union MoS congratulated the people and government of Angola and underscored that both countries are also celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties this year, noting that bilateral relations have reached a historic level in recent times.

Also Read | Who Are Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, the US-Based Couple Whose Luxury Udaipur Wedding Donald Trump Jr Is Attending?.

"Warmest congratulations to Angola on 50 glorious years of independence. This year, India and Angola are celebrating 40 years of diplomatic ties and historic level of political exchanges, reaffirming our enduring partnership. Wishing the people of Angola continued peace and progress," Kirti Vardhan Singh posted on X.

Earlier this month, President Droupadi Murmu undertook a landmark visit to Angola and Botswana, which included high-level meetings, ceremonial welcomes, and discussions aimed at deepening India's ties with both African nations.

Also Read | IAF Plane Crash in Dubai: Tejas Fighter Jet Meets With Accident During Aerial Display at Dubai Air Show, Indian Air Force Regrets 'Loss of Life' (Watch Videos).

On November 11, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the members of the Indian Community at a Reception hosted by the Ambassador of India to Angola at Luanda.

She was accompanied by Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways V Somanna and Members of Parliament Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and DK Aruna were also present on the occasion.

According to an official statement from the President's Secretariat, addressing the enthusiastic gathering of Indian community members, President Murmu said India greatly values its relationship with its African partners, particularly Angola. She described the India-Angola partnership as one rooted in equality, mutual trust, and shared aspirations for progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)