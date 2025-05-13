New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties between India and New Zealand during the meeting.

Also Read | US: Retired Professor Alaina Winters 'Marries' AI Chatbot Named Lucas, Says 'Sex Is Great' With Her Digital Husband.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said Margherita also called on the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on the sidelines of the India-New Zealand Business Council (INZBC) Dialogue during an official visit to New Zealand and Fiji from May 8-12.

Luxon and Peters also addressed the INZBC. Margherita delivered the Keynote Address as Guest of Honour at the INZBC Dialogue 2025 on May 9. The MoS also met Todd McClay, Minister for Trade and Agriculture of New Zealand, in Auckland.

Also Read | French Actor Gerard Depardieu Gets 18-Month Suspended Sentence for Sexually Assaulting Two Women on 'The Green Shutters' Film Set.

Margherita addressed the Indian community at the Mahatma Gandhi Cultural Centre in Auckland and reaffirmed India's strong commitment towards the welfare of the Indian diaspora. He appreciated their contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries, added the statement.

During the visit to Fiji from May 10-12, Margherita participated as the Guest of Honour at the 146th Girmit Day commemoration organised in Labasa on 12 May. Sitiveni Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji, was the Chief Guest of the ceremony.

He paid courtesy calls on Ratu Naiqama Tawakecolati Lalabalavu, the President of Fiji, and Rabuka, the Prime Minister of Fiji. He also met with Biman Prasad, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development, and Statistics.

The statement added that in these meetings, the two sides had wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations and discussed ways to enhance ties between India and Fiji further.

During the visit, Margherita witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Pharmacopeial Cooperation between India and Fiji.

Margherita, along with Agni Deo Singh, Minister for Employment, Productivity, and Industrial Relations of Fiji, virtually inaugurated a Yoga Centre located in Seaqaqa. In addition to his bilateral engagements, Margherita interacted with the Fijian alumni of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The visit of MOS (PM) to New Zealand and Fiji was very well received, and contributed to the enhancement of bilateral ties with both countries in line with India's Act East Policy and the broader vision of the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)