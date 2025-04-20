Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 20 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Sunday met Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry YB Liew Chin Tong and discussed ways to strengthen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the two nations.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, "Had a productive meeting with H.E. YB Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister at Malaysia's Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI). Discussed ways to further enhance India-Malaysia trade, investment, and economic cooperation as well as means to provide impetus for our burgeoning collaboration in the Semiconductor sector."

A day earlier, Margherita held talks with the Indian community in Malaysia and appreciated their contributions in strengthening India-Malaysia relations.

Margherita said that the diaspora included members of Assamese, his native state, and Manipuri descent.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with the vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri diaspora. Their contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia ties are noteworthy. Always a pleasure to connect with our extended family abroad."

On Friday, Margherita held talks with YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform) at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and said that his talks focused on law and institutional reforms.

In a post on X, he said, "Had a fruitful meeting with H.E. YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform). Had engaging discussions on working together to further strengthen India-Malaysia ties especially in the field of law and institutional reforms."

He also interacted with the business community in Malaysia, led by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC). Margherita said that these communities represent the growth of India-Malaysia ties.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita is leading a delegation that is participating in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025. (ANI)

