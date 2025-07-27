Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Monday held talks with members of Indian diaspora in Dubai.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy to meet the vibrant Indian diaspora in their home away from home. Had wonderful interactions with our brothers and sisters working in Dubai."

Margherita paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi before his bust at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Margherita said that Mahatma Gandhi's principles continue to guide the world.

In a post on X, he said, "Starting the day with Bapu's blessings. Honoured to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's bust at Consulate General of India in Dubai. His principles of non-violence, peace, and truth continue to inspire the world."

Margherita tuned in to 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat with the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

Margherita said he finds PM Modi's journey to be an inspiring one.

In a post on X, he said, "Joined the Consulate General of India in Dubai family to listen to the 124th episode of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's Mann ki Baat. Always inspiring to hear his thoughts on India's journey, achievements, and the role of every citizen in nation-building."

The Indian Consulate General in Dubai said in a post on X, "Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita joined Consulate officials for the screening of the 124th Episode of Mann Ki Baat at the, Consulate General of India in Dubai."

Meanwhile, top BJP leaders, including Chief Ministers from several states, tuned in to the 124th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. From Delhi to Raipur, Bhopal to Agartala, leaders lauded the programme for its role in highlighting grassroots innovations and inspiring citizens across the country.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai listened to the programme in the national capital and Raipur, respectively. (ANI)

