Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 18 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita on Friday visited JadiBatek, one of the largest batik handicraft center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Margherita called batik, a prominent textile art, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia.

Also Read | Google Ad Antitrust Ruling: US Department of Justice Wins Antitrust Case Against Google Over Monopoly in Advertising Technology Industry.

In a post on X, he said, "Just visited Jadibatek showroom, in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia. The colors, craft, and culture in each piece is true art in motion! Tradition meets contemporary style in Batik, which has a unique place in the textile art in Malaysia. Impressed by the exquisite Batik art works, an area of immense potential for collaboration to further promote shared art works between India and Malaysia."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1913151973123301493

Also Read | 'Proud Moment for Every Indian Across the World': PM Narendra Modi Hails Inclusion of Manuscripts of Bhagavad Gita, Bharat Muni's Natyashastra in UNESCO's Memory of World Register.

Earlier in the day, Margherita held talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin.

Margherita said that the bilateral meeting focused on the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.In a post on X, Pabitra Margherita said, "Had a productive discussion with H.E. Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia. We explored ways to take forward the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and realise the shared vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister H.E. Anwar Ibrahim in strengthening our bilateral ties across various sectors. Also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1913084213118877995

Margherita, who also holds the portfolio of Union Minister of State for Textiles, arrived here in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

In a post on X, he said, "Glad to arrive in Kuala Lumpur for my first visit to Malaysia as the Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles. Looking forward to my engagements with the Malaysian senior dignitaries, the launch of initiatives under ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025, interacting with leaders of the Indian community in Malaysia, and the Indian community representatives."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1912908135582540011

Earlier Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that Margherita will be leading a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair on April 18-19 at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)