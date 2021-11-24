New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi on Wednesday met with High Commissioner of Cyprus Agis Loizou and discussed bilateral ties between the two countries.

"Delighted to meet High Commissioner of Cyprus HE Agis Loizou and discuss our bilateral ties. We are committed to strengthening the historical friendly relations between India and Cyprus," Lekhi said in a tweet.

In a separate tweet, Lekhi said that she met with Ambassador Vincenzo de Luca of Italy and discussed ways and means to enhance the bilateral ties.

"Productive meeting with Amb. Vincenzo de Luca of Italy. We discussed ways & means to enhance the upward trajectory our bilateral ties are currently witnessing. Discussed commemoration of #AmritMahotsav, educational cooperation & cultural exchanges," she said. (ANI)

