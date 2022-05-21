New York [US], May 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan interacted with Labor, Immigration and Employment Minister of Tajikistan Shirin Amonzoda and discussed the possibility of increasing engagement in different sectors like IT and skill development.

"Glad to meet Her Excellency Shirin Amonzoda, Minister of Labor, Immigration and Employment of Tajikistan. Discussed possibilities of increasing engagements on IT, skill development, tourism, and education," the Union Minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister interacted with the Indian diaspora and encouraged them to participate in the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.' He further asked them to continue contributing to India's growth story during 'Amrit Kaal'.

"Delighted to interact with Indian diaspora in Long Island, New York. Proud of their splendid achievements. Encouraged them to participate in #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav and continue contributing to India's growth story during #AmritKaal," Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Pleased to launch Mobile App of @IndiainNewYork amidst members of the Indian Diaspora in New York. An example of Technology driven people-centric initiative in delivery of public services," he added.

The Union Minister who is on an eight-day visit to the US has participated in a high-level Ministerial Meeting on 'Global Food Security-Call to Action' and in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Conflict and Food Security' and both were chaired by US Secretary of State Blinken.

He is also leading the Indian delegation for the first International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) being held by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) among other engagements. (ANI)

