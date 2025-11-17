By Swapnanil Chatterjee

Dubai [UAE], November 17 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth inaugurated the India Pavilion at the Dubai Air Show 2025 in the United Arab Emirates on Monday.

Seth is leading an Indian delegation, including senior officers from the Department of Defence, Department of Defence Production, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces.

He during the later part of his visit will hold a bilateral meeting with his UAE counterpart on the sidelines of the event. He will also chair an industry round table with around 50 companies from India, UAE, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, and Italy to promote cooperation in defence technology and manufacturing.

The India Pavilion features stalls from HAL, DRDO, Corel Technologies, Dantal Hydraulics, Image Synergy Ekxplor, and SFO Technologies.

In addition, 19 Indian companies, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra, and HBL Engineering, showcase their capabilities independently, while 15 Indian startups exhibit their products, according to an earlier statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Air Force contingent landed at Al Maktoum Airbase for the Dubai Air Show,on Saturday.

The event will take place from November 17-21 and will see participation from over 100 Air Forces and is, the IAF-MCC said.

The event, as per IAF, is aimed at enhancing interoperability, operational edge, and foster military as well as business cooperation

Dubai Air show is hosting over 1,500 exhibitors and 148,000 industry professionals from 150 countries, including major aerospace companies such as Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Thales, Airbus, Lockheed Martin, and Calidus. (ANI)

