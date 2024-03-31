Ambassadors of foreign diplomatic missions lay flowers at the memorial for the victims of the attack at Crocus City Hall (Photo/Reuters)

Moscow [Russia], March 31 (ANI): The investigators have successfully identified 134 individuals who tragically lost their lives in the heinous attack on Crocus City Hall, as confirmed by the press office of the Investigative Committee to TASS.

"The investigators are diligently working with the victims, gathering information about the circumstances surrounding this atrocious crime. Presently, we have been able to ascertain the identities of 134 individuals who perished in this terror attack. Genetic testing is underway for the remaining bodies yet to be identified," the committee stated.

"Operating tirelessly, investigators, forensic specialists, and experts are working around the clock. Investigations are ongoing both at the crime scene and with the apprehended suspects," the committee added.

Furthermore, the Russian Emergencies Ministry's department in the Moscow Region has updated the count of those injured in the terrorist onslaught on Crocus City Hall to 551.

"At the time of 6:00 am Moscow time on March 30, 2024, the toll from the terrorist attack stood at 695 casualties, with 144 fatalities, including five children," the ministry disclosed in an official statement.

Health officials informed TASS that the majority of those injured in the attack have been receiving outpatient care.

On the ill-fated evening of March 22, a terrorist incident shook the music venue situated in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Region, just on the outskirts of Moscow.

All four assailants have been apprehended, while five others suspected of aiding them are under investigation. The Russian Investigative Committee revealed that the perpetrators had connections with Ukrainian nationalists.

Last Sunday, Russia declared its first nationwide mourning since 2018.

A solemn minute of silence was observed in memory of the victims of the Crocus City Hall attack before the commencement of a charity concert near the makeshift memorial erected at the scene of the attack.

Candles, arranged to resemble cranes, adorned the stage; many attendees held candles in their hands. During the minute of silence, footage depicting cranes soaring into the sky was projected onto the facade of Crocus City Hall, followed by images of those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

The minute of silence commenced at 19:52 Moscow time, approximately the time when the tragic events unfolded on March 22. Following the poignant tribute, a musical ensemble led by director Valery Gergiyev took the stage. Several survivors also joined the performance, sharing their harrowing experiences of surviving the attack.

Throughout the day, people continued to bring flowers in honour of the victims. Security measures were heightened, with the crowd being divided into multiple streams, and metal detectors were installed to ensure safety, TASS reported. (ANI)

