11th edition of the All-Russian Award "For Fidelity to Science" (Photo/TV BRICS)

Moscow [Russia], October 28 (ANI): The 11th edition of the All-Russian Award "For Fidelity to Science" concluded in Moscow, celebrating individuals and organisations contributing to the popularisation of science and enhancing the professional reputation of scientists and engineers across the country. The TV BRICS International Media Network served as the event's international media partner.

The ceremony, held at the Theatre on Malaya Bronnaya, saw a record number of submissions-- over 2,000 projects from various Russian regions --reflecting growing public interest in science communication, as reported by TV BRICS.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko personally presented the award in the Digital Content Author category. The honour went to Vladislav Vulfovich's science show "Science for Everyone", where young researchers simplify complex theories for popular bloggers.

Chernyshenko also delivered Russian President Vladimir Putin's message, emphasising that breakthrough knowledge and modern technologies are crucial for Russia's socio-economic progress and sovereignty.

Among the notable awardees, Natalya Vedeneeva was named Science Journalist of the Year, while Russian Academy of Sciences academician Irina Beletskaya received the Recognition award for her significant contribution to the field of chemistry.

The Digital Content Author nomination also featured Laboratorium, a TV BRICS project directed by Andrey Gula, spotlighting scientific breakthroughs and advanced Russian innovations.

Established in 2015, the "For Fidelity to Science" award is part of the national Decade of Science and Technology initiated by the Russian President. Organisers noted strong regional participation this year, with substantial entries from Tatarstan, Krasnodar Territory and the Novosibirsk Region, alongside Moscow and St Petersburg, as per TV BRICS.

TV BRICS further stated that a record number of applications were submitted for the national prize.

The award is organised by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, in cooperation with major scientific institutions including the Russian Academy of Sciences, Kurchatov Institute National Research Centre, and Lomonosov Moscow State University. (ANI)

