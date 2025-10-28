Seattle, October 28: The upcoming round of Amazon layoffs will affect around 30,000 employees, according to reports. It may be the second-biggest job cut announced by Amazon since 2022. This year, several employees have already been laid off by the e-commerce giant from various divisions. The layoffs will eliminate thousands of roles as Amazon takes its next step to increase AI use.

In June, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that the increased use of artificial intelligence would result in more job losses, particularly affecting roles involving repetitive and routine tasks. As per a report by Reuters, Amazon’s CEO is moving forward with plans to reduce the “excess of bureaucracy” and will cut multiple positions, including managerial roles. Meta AI Layoffs 2025: Mark Zuckerberg's Firm Eliminates Roles From Risk Division and Superintelligence Labs, Reportedly Replaces Some With Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier this year, Andy Jassy introduced an autonomous complaint line to identify inefficiencies, which received about 1,500 responses and resulted in 450 process changes, said the report. However, there is currently no confirmed news about Amazon laying off 30,000 employees this year, though reports suggest the company could target such a large number.

Addressing the move by Amazon, eMarketer analyst Sky Canaves said that the company likely realised AI-driven productivity gains were sufficient to justify a substantial reduction in its workforce. He reportedly added that Amazon has faced short-term pressure to balance the heavy long-term investments made in developing its AI infrastructure.

Reports also mentioned that Amazon could target its HR division, cutting up to 15%. This year, 128,732 employees were laid off by 218 tech companies, while in 2024, 152,922 employees were affected by 518 tech companies. The website showed 98,732 employees so far, but with the addition of 30,000 more, the number of affected workers has increased. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company To Lay Off Employees in Superintelligence Labs AI Unit, Job Cuts May Affect 600 Roles.

Reuters reported that Amazon asked employees to return to the office for five days a week; however, the plan failed due to the size of the workforce. Two sources said that some employees were unable to travel to the office five days a week and were told to either voluntarily quit or leave without severance pay. The report also mentioned that Amazon could be planning to hire 250,000 seasonal employees for the big holiday season to support warehouse staff and other operations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Reuters), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2025 05:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).