Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections.

When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.

Also Read | Afghanistan Pilots, Resettled in US, Fear for Family They Had To Leave Behind.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested a second phone conversation with Biden. The Russians believe that absent Biden's personal involvement any potential progress would likely be sabotaged by the State Department bureaucracy, which is highly sympathetic to Ukraine, writes Jacob Heilbrunn for the National Interest.

Indeed, at a recent foreign ministry meeting, Russian sources indicate, Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov specifically referenced Biden to praise his positive role in promoting dialogue with Moscow.

Also Read | Earthquake in China: 22 Injured After Quake of Magnitude 5.5 Rattles Yunnan Province.

Earlier, in the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, the White House mentioned China fifteen times, Russia five, and Ukraine not at all. Biden himself is working through the National Security Council (NSC) to attempt to craft a new policy towards Moscow. Biden, in other words, is the Decider, writes Jacob Heilbrunn for the National Interest.

Moscow's concerns do not center on military supplies that the West is contemplating sending to Ukraine, including helicopters that could be diverted from Afghanistan or the prospect of bolstering the Ukrainian Navy, according to National Interest.

All of this would come as a bitter pill to Ukraine itself. But neither Europe nor the United States appears to have much of an appetite for engaging in protracted economic and military standoff with Russia over Ukraine.

The last thing that Biden needs is a Russian invasion of Ukraine that would drive up oil prices and add to the sense of siege surrounding his presidency. In coming weeks, he may well seek to score a diplomatic success abroad, according to writes Jacob Heilbrunn for the National Interest.

Earlier, to some degree, Putin has already scored a victory by forcing the administration to accede to his demand for successive calls with Biden. Now three upcoming diplomatic parleys will take place. Biden's goal will not be to propitiate Putin but to allay his vociferously expressed national security concerns, according to National Interest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)