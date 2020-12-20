Moscow [Russia], December 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow has registered 77 new Covid-19 related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian capital's death toll to 10,394, the city's coronavirus response center said on Saturday.

"Seventy-seven patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the authority said.

On Friday, the response center reported 74 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

