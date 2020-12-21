Moscow [Russia], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Another 75 people have died from the coronavirus disease in the Russian capital over the past 24 hours, down from 77 the day before, the city's Covid-19 response center said on Sunday.

"In Moscow, 75 patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus test results died," the center said in an update.

Moscow's cumulative death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 10,496. (ANI/Sputnik)

