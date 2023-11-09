Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): The Mossad reported that the Israeli intelligence agency and other Israeli security organizations together aided the Brazilian security services in foiling a terrorist attack in Brazil that was planned by the Hezbollah terrorist organization, and directed and financed by the Iranian regime.

The attack was planned against Israeli and Jewish targets in Brazil.

The terrorists behind the plot were described as an "extensive network" that operated in additional countries.

Other international security and law enforcement agencies were reported to have been involved in the effort as well.

The Israeli government pointed out that Hezbollah and the Iranian regime are continuing to operate around the world in order to attack Israeli, Jewish and Western targets. (ANI/TPS)

