London [UK] April 4 (ANI): Addressing the 333rd intellectual session on TikTok, Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain appealed to Pakistan's civil and military leaders to refrain from using force and engage in substantive dialogue to address the growing crisis in Balochistan.

Addressing Chief of Army Staff General Hafiz Asim Munir and top military figures, including heads of the armed forces, ISI, MI, and all corps and operational commanders, Hussain highlighted the urgent need for reflection and prompt action.

Also Read | What Is Aortic Dissection? Know All About Life-Threatening Condition As English Woman Given '24 Hours To Live' After Feeling 'A Ripping in Chest' Following a Gym Session.

He used a striking metaphor, stating, "Just as rubber can only stretch so far before it breaks, the situation in Balochistan has reached a critical juncture."

Referencing his 46 years of political experience and insight into various global and regional conflicts, Hussain cautioned that ongoing repression would only exacerbate the crisis. "No matter the extent of force applied, the situation cannot be resolved through aggression. It is essential to make constructive and correct choices before it becomes too late," he warned.

Also Read | South Korea: Constitutional Court Upholds Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment, Removes Him From Office, Country To Hold Snap Presidential Election Within 60 Days.

Hussain expressed strong support for Sardar Akhtar Mengal's recent ultimatum. The leader of the Balochistan National Party has declared a long march from Lakpas to Quetta. He criticized the provincial government's incapacity to take effective action and called for immediate interaction with Mengal.

The MQM leader presented a list of demands aimed at easing tensions: the unconditional release of Mah Rang Baloch and all detained members of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, an end to forced disappearances, a cessation of military operations in Balochistan, and dialogue with authentic Baloch representatives. He additionally called for an end to drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the reinstatement of security autonomy for the province.

Concluding his address, Hussain appealed to Baloch, Pashtun, and other armed factions to declare a ceasefire and choose negotiation. "Now is the moment to mend wounds," he remarked. "Address the grievances of the people, engage in substantial discussions, and take action to help the country" (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)