London [UK], March 16 (ANI): MQM Supremo Altaf Hussain has urged Pakistan to acknowledge its past mistakes, seek national reconciliation, and draft a new social contract to ensure its survival.

Addressing the 223rd Intellectual Session on TikTok, he emphasised that Pakistan's current crises, particularly in Balochistan, cannot be resolved through force and military operations.

He criticised the indiscriminate use of military power, stating that branding the Baloch people as terrorists for demanding their rights is unjust and counterproductive. Instead of suppression, the government must initiate sincere negotiations with discontented Baloch leaders and address their long-standing grievances.

He asserted that Pakistan's only viable path forward lies in his proposed formula- accept past mistakes, seek national reconciliation, and draft a new social contract.

He stressed that this agreement must be inclusive, ensuring representation from Baloch, Pashtuns, Sindhis, Punjabis, Seraikis, Mohajirs, Kashmiris, and the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, Parachinar, and Hazara.

Additionally, he called for restoring constitutional integrity by reversing undemocratic amendments that have alienated various ethnic and regional groups.

The MQM Supremo also denounced the labelling of Baloch people as terrorists while ignoring state-sponsored violence against them.

Questioning the justification for extrajudicial killings, he asked, "How can the abduction, brutal torture, and extrajudicial killing of innocent Baloch citizens or any ethnic group be justified? No matter the allegations against an individual, where does the law permit the denial of due process and summary execution?"

He argued that such actions constitute severe human rights violations, pointing out that the Baloch community has suffered immensely, with countless individuals forcibly disappeared, tortured, and murdered without trial.

He explained that when families witness such atrocities, it is natural for them to react, a phenomenon he termed "Psycho Reactionary Action."

Hussain reiterated that the people of Balochistan are not terrorists but are fighting for their fundamental rights. He criticized the state for continuing to disappear, imprison, and eliminate them instead of addressing their legitimate demands. He firmly stated that the violent suppression of Baloch's voices must end.

Calling for an immediate shift in strategy, he emphasised that dialogue, not force, is the only solution.

He urged the government to hold negotiations with discontented Baloch leaders and create an environment of trust to resolve disputes peacefully.

He concluded by asserting that only through genuine engagement and a commitment to justice can Pakistan move toward a united, democratic, and inclusive future. (ANI)

