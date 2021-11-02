New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Tuesday said he met with Dr Mamadou Tangara, Foreign Minister of The Gambia and discussed wide-ranging matters including development partnership, capacity building, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

Taking to Twitter, Muraleedharan said that he had extensive and fruitful discussions with Tangara.

"Had extensive and fruitful discussions with Foreign Minister, H.E. Dr Mamadou Tangara of The Gambia. Discussed wide-ranging matters including development partnership, capacity building, trade, investment & people-to-people ties. The relationship is poised to strengthen further," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Meanwhile, Earlier in the month of July, India and Gambia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for strengthening and promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries personnel administration and governance reforms. (ANI)

