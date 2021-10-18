Juba [South Sudan], October 18 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan on Monday met Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the transitional government of Sudan and reiterated India's support for Sudan's democratic transition and its development.

"Had a fruitful and constructive discussion with H.E. Mr Abdalla Hamdok, PM of Transitional Government of Sudan. Discussions provided further strong impetus to our already existing strong ties. Reiterated our support for Sudan's democratic transition and its development," Muraleedharan tweeted.

Also Read | UK to Impose Visa Penalties to Speed Up Deportations of Illegal Migrants.

Muraleedharan also met with Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, Foreign Minister of Sudan and reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

"Held a constructive meeting with H.E. Dr. Mariam Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi, FM of Sudan. Reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and deliberated on the ways to further broaden and deepen the ties," he tweeted.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's Inhalable Ad5-nCoV Vaccine May Boost Antibodies Upto 300-Fold, Claims Report.

Muraleedharan is on a two-nation visit to Sudan and South Sudan. It will be his first visit to both countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.

Over the years, India has been at the forefront in the capacity building of the youth of Sudan and South Sudan. A sizeable number of students from the two countries have been studying in institutions across India. India has deep-rooted cultural and people to people ties with Sudan and South Sudan, said the ministry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)