Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 8 (ANI): An official from the National League for Democracy (NLD) was shot dead by the Myanmar military in front of his wife and children after he tried to flee arrest from the junta.

Naing Linn was in hiding since the coup ousted the democratically elected government of NLD which was led by Aung San Suu Kyi, Radio Free Asia reported.

"Two of them [Military men] came in undercover, pretending to be shoppers. After they learned he was home, a vehicle arrived with men wearing plain clothes... These men gestured like they were going to shoot him, so he ran away," said the committee member, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

"He didn't run very far. They started shooting and hit him in the leg. We heard them yelling, 'Are you going to run? Try running now!' Then we could hear them beating him. Finally, they shot him in the back of the head," the committee member was quoted as saying by Radio Free Asia.

Myanmar is facing a humanitarian crisis with about 3 million people requiring assistance, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement issued in September.

It further said that more than 220,000 people have been internally displaced due to armed clashes as well as overall insecurity since 1 February. The areas most affected include Kachin, Shan, Chin, Kayah and Kayin states and adjacent townships in Sagaing and Magway.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

As of October 8, at least 1160 people have been killed by this junta coup, reported Assistance Association of Political Prisoners

Meanwhile, 7146 people are currently under detention. 348 people have been sentenced in person, out of them 26 people have been sentenced to death including two minors.(ANI)

