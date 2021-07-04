Naypyitaw [Myanmar], July 4 (ANI): Myanmar pro-democracy protesters on Saturday marked the birthday of military leader Min Aung Hlaing in several cities by burning mock coffins and his pictures.

In the second-largest city Mandalay, people calling for democracy burned mocked coffins attached with photos of Min Aung Hlaing and protested by holding placards that said, "Wish you die on your birthday," reported Kyodo News.

Similar demonstrations took place in the largest city Yangon and other cities.

Myanmar has experienced mass protests and a brutal military response since the February 1 coup.

Since the February military coup in Myanmar that ousted the democratically elected government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who turned 76 recently, she and other prominent politicians have been detained and hundreds of civilians have been killed by security forces.

As of Saturday, 890 people had been killed and 5,086 detained by the military, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a rights group tracking deaths and detainees in Myanmar.

According to Kyodo News, days after Min Aung Hlaing seized power in the coup on February 1, the military government eliminated the mandatory retirement age of 65 for commander-in-chief and deputy commander-in-chief, enabling Min Aung Hlaing to continue in his post. (ANI)

