Yangon [Myanmar], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections rose to 163,087 with 1,877 new cases in Myanmar on Saturday, according to a statement from the Health and Sports Ministry.

The country reported 20 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,384, the statement said.

A total of 611 more patients have been discharged from hospitals, raising the number of recoveries to 138,026 so far.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 infections, the ministry has imposed a stay-at-home order in 26 towns across the country after adding three more towns to the list on Saturday.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

