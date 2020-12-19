Yangon [Myanmar], December 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar recorded 989 new cases of COVID-19 and 26 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a Health Ministry release on Saturday.

The total count of cases in the country has gone up to 115,187 and the death toll stands at 2,424.

The ministry said that a total of 94,118 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals.

Coronavirus infection was first detected in Myanmar on March 23 and over 1.57 million samples have been tested. (ANI/Xinhua)

