Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 16 (ANI/WAM): Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, joined by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, the guest of honour of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated today Umm Al Emarat Park as the first location in the "Gardens of Tolerance" initiative.Nahyan also led the 'Tolerance Walk' and then unveiled the 'Gardens of Tolerance', a beautiful sanctuary within the park. This dedicated garden will showcase a diverse collection of Emirati and Korean trees and plants, symbolising the flourishing friendship between the two nations.

The ceremony, attended by a group of ambassadors of sisterly and friendly countries, featured the planting of native trees from both the UAE and South Korea, symbolising the enduring friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

Held by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korea Festival 2024, the festival celebrates the rich cultures of the two nations, highlighting the importance of coexistence and harmony.

A major highlight of the festival will be a live performance from K-pop sensation The Wind, lighting up the stage with their biggest hits, bringing their electrifying energy to the park!The Wind's performance is a celebration of tolerance and respect that aims to unify both cultures, forming connections through the power of music and movement.

In addition to the Korean workshops, visitors can explore Emirati heritage and culture through interactive sessions featuring traditional crafts, storytelling, and activities that bring Emirati history and customs to life. Adding to the lineup of cultural excitement, there will also be Taekwondo demonstrations, showcasing the skill and precision of this celebrated Korean martial art.

Visitors can immerse in Korean culture with performances like 'Unbelievable Show' by Bubble J, the powerful sounds of K-Nongak by Gwangju City Municipal Gwangjiwon Nongak Band, and a display of Taekwondo by Akh Unit and the KCC Youth Taekwondo Team. (ANI/WAM)

