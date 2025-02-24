Sindh [Pakistan] February 24 (ANI): 'With vocal expressions of disapproval being reiterated time and again against building six new canals on the Indus River, the nationalist parties of Sindh organized protests and blocked highways in different parts of the province. Meanwhile Jeay Sindh Mahaz also blocked the National Highway in Shaheed Benazirabad district on Sunday, demanding safe recovery of the lawyer Aamir Ali Umrani who has allegedly been subjected to enforced disappearance', the Tribune reported.

The Tribune added, 'The leader of Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Sanna Qureshi, led a sit-in protest at Dera Mour in Kashmore-Kandhkot district on Sindh-Punjab border. The demonstration suspended the movement of inter-provincial traffic for several hours. "No dam, no canal is acceptable on the Indus River," said Qureshi. "If we aren't taken seriously, we are staging a sit-in today here and tomorrow it will be at another place." He lamented that the centre has already snatched Sindh's oil, coal and gas with water being the last important resource left with the province. Qureshi said lawlessness in the districts of Larkana and Sukkur divisions have made lives of the people miserable as citizens are left unprotected before dacoits. "After sunset these districts become no-go areas."

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 24: Steve Jobs, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayalalithaa - Know About Influential Figures Born on February 24.

He asked people to wake up and raise their voices to get their rights. "Sindh's people have been divided through tribal clashes." Qureshi said he would lead peace missions to visit all the tribes ensnared in tribal vendettas.

Separately, Qaumi Awami Tehreek's leader Ayaz Latif Palijo also led a protest rally in Kashmore-Kandhkot to decry the centre's stubborn decision to proceed with the canals project. "Don't make Sindh a barren land under the garb of some development initiative for the country," he warned.

Also Read | Donald Trump-Led Administration Puts USAID Staffers on Leave Worldwide, Fires at Least 1,600.

He blamed the federal and provincial governments for suppressing farmers in Sindh by employing force. He blamed the Pakistan People's Party and its provincial government for having withdrawn from defending the rights of Sindh and its people.

Chairman JSM Riaz Ali Chandio, speaking at a sit-in protest on the National Highway in Shaheed Benazirabad district, demanded the urgent release of Umrani from those detaining him illegally. "If he isn't released in 24 hours, a shutterdown strike would be called in Benazirabad." as reported by The Tribune (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)