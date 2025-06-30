Ontario [Canada], June 30 (ANI): The Canada India Foundation (CIF), in collaboration with The Alliance to Fight Secessionism and International Khalistani Terrorism (TAFSIK), convened a powerful one-day National Security Conference on Sunday under the theme "United Against Extremism".

Held at the Paramount EventSpace in Woodbridge, Ontario, the conference brought together prominent voices from across Canada to deliberate on the growing threats posed by extremist ideologies, foreign interference, and their impact on Canada's domestic security.

The conference addressed a harsh and sobering reality: Canada's multicultural democracy is increasingly being manipulated by radical elements that import divisive agendas from overseas. The event featured discussions around historical failures like the 1985 Air India Flight 182 bombing, the rise of foreign-funded extremist groups, and the urgent need for a coordinated national response to counter radicalization, misinformation, and transnational crime.

"The idea behind this conference is not to single out any individual or community," said Ritesh Malik, founder of Canada India Foundation and chief organiser of the event. "This conference is for Canada to preserve Canada. We came to this country for its peace and values, and we now see extremism threatening those very foundations. Our communities face daily threats. It's time policymakers, security agencies, and elected officials listen and take action."

One of the major focal points of the conference was the 1985 Air India bombing--Canada's deadliest act of terrorism that claimed 329 lives, most of them Canadian citizens. Sanjay Lazar, an aviation expert and author who lost his entire family in the tragedy, made an emotional plea.

"This year marks the 40th anniversary of that bombing," Lazar said. "It wasn't just an attack on a flight; it was a direct assault on Canadian values. We're still waiting for a memorial learning centre and want this story to be integrated into the Canadian education system. We owe that to the victims and future generations."

The conference's "Human Cost of Terrorism" session explored how affected communities, particularly Indo-Canadians and Jewish Canadians, continue to suffer the consequences of extremism through hate crimes, threats, and targeted violence.

"There was a recent attack on a Jewish school--spraying bullets at children. The perpetrators are still at large," one speaker noted. "Is this failure of intelligence or dangerous apathy?"

The event also examined modern-day threats ranging from Islamist networks and Khalistani separatists to far-left radicals and foreign intelligence-linked agents operating in Canada under the guise of human rights activism.

Danial Bordman, a Canadian journalist, did not mince words: "We are dealing with Islamist groups like the Muslim Brotherhood, ISI-backed Canadians, Khalistanis, and radical far-left elements. It's alarming that these forces continue to operate openly while policy remains paralysed. But I also see the best people here today--and I hope this conference yields action."

Wyatt Claypool, another Canadian journalist, echoed the need for a principled foreign policy and stronger national resolve. "Canada has become the country that often backstabs its allies. Whether it's India or Israel, we take the wrong side. We talk like second-year foreign policy students obsessed with de-escalation. We forget that sometimes there is a right and a wrong."

He continued, "The Liberals haven't taken this threat seriously. Under Stephen Harper, at least we had a direction. Now, it's chaos."

Ujjal Dosanjh, former federal Health Minister and one of the most respected Indo-Canadian political voices, said, "Today's meeting is probably the first in a long time to publicly address extremism in the Indo-Canadian community. Politicians have ignored this issue for far too long. What we see now is an intermingling of extremism, drug smuggling, and immigration fraud--creating serious problems for our society."

Community participant Guneet Singh praised the inclusive nature of the event. "This is a Canadian issue, not an Indian issue. Illegal immigration, extremism--these are problems affecting all of us. It's good that platforms like CIF and TAFSIK are stepping up and bringing together people from across social, political, and digital spaces."

Panelists also discussed the reluctance of mainstream media and public institutions to address these challenges openly. "Extremists are posting threats online and waving AK-47s, and the RCMP remains silent," a speaker noted. "Hate is disguised as freedom of expression, and security agencies walk on eggshells."

One section of the conference focused on Bill 63, legislation which panelists argue curtails freedom of expression for moderate voices, while shielding radical ones from criticism. "Laws like this suppress open dialogue, which is essential to challenge extremism," a speaker noted.

The conference's objective was not just to diagnose the problems but to push for solutions. Speakers advocated for better intelligence sharing, law enforcement empowerment, and reforms in immigration to weed out exploitation by radical elements. They also called on the media to abandon fear-based self-censorship and speak honestly about growing threats.

"We must protect the vast majority--the peaceful, gentle citizens of Canada," a panelist urged. "The Canadian Charter of Rights was never meant to shield violence or extremism. It must protect the innocent, not the dangerous."

The conference concluded with a commitment to compiling a comprehensive report based on its findings, which will be submitted to Canadian lawmakers and security agencies.

"The time for silence is over," said Ritesh Malik in closing remarks. "Canada deserves to be what it was, what it should be, and what we want it to be for our children." (ANI)

