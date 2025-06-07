World News | NATO Announces Nomination of Lt General Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Agency News ANI| Jun 07, 2025 11:56 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | NATO Announces Nomination of Lt General Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe
Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich. (Photo/WAM)

Brussels [Belgium], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

Lieutenant General Grynkewich is currently serving as Director for Operations of the Joint Staff.

Also Read | US Horror: Man Kills and Dismembers 19-Year-Old Girl on First Date Before Scattering Remains in Milwaukee; Faces Life Term.

Upon completion of national confirmation processes, he will take up his appointment as the successor to General Christopher G. Cavoli, United States Army, at a change of command ceremony at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, expected in the summer of 2025. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

  • Videos
    Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival Eid Mubarak 2025 Wishes, Bakrid Greetings and Happy Eid Ul-Adha Messages To Celebrate the Festival
    • Close
    Search

    World News | NATO Announces Nomination of Lt General Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

    Agency News ANI| Jun 07, 2025 11:56 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | NATO Announces Nomination of Lt General Grynkewich as Supreme Allied Commander Europe
    Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich. (Photo/WAM)

    Brussels [Belgium], June 7 (ANI/WAM): The North Atlantic Council has approved the nomination of Lieutenant General Alexus G Grynkewich, United States Air Force, to the post of Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

    Lieutenant General Grynkewich is currently serving as Director for Operations of the Joint Staff.

    Also Read | US Horror: Man Kills and Dismembers 19-Year-Old Girl on First Date Before Scattering Remains in Milwaukee; Faces Life Term.

    Upon completion of national confirmation processes, he will take up his appointment as the successor to General Christopher G. Cavoli, United States Army, at a change of command ceremony at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium, expected in the summer of 2025. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    chitrangada singh
    200+K+ searches
    eva longoria
    200+K+ searches
    greece vs slovakia
    200+K+ searches
    ranbir kapoor
    1000+K+ searches
    usa vs türkiye
    1000+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Miss World 2025Virat Kohli RetirementNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WariPhone 17FatafatTom CruiseRoyal Challengers BengaluruKerala Lottery Results