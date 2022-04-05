Brussels [Belgium], April 5 (ANI): The foreign ministers of NATO member states will discuss additional assistance to Ukraine at a meeting on April 6-7, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Allies are determined to provide further support to Ukraine, including antitank weapons, air defence systems and other equipment. Allies have also increased humanitarian assistance and financial aid. NATO will also look to provide cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine defend against chemical and biological threats," Stoltenberg told reporters, Sputnik reported.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will join the meeting on Thursday to provide updates on the latest developments, including Kyiv's negotiations with Moscow, he added.

Commenting on a possible peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia, the NATO chief said that Kyiv should determine itself what kind of peace arrangements it can accept.

"This is President Putin's war and he is responsible for the casualties and the effects of the war seen in Ukraine every day. We need to continue to put pressure on President Putin. The suffering we see in Ukraine is horrific," the NATO Secretary-General further said.

Since Moscow's war on Ukraine launched on February 24, at least 1,232 civilian Ukrainians have been killed, according to the United Nations.

The actual figures, however, are expected to be much higher, as casualties from front-line areas aren't counted due to a lack of data.

At least 161 children have been killed and 264 injured by Russia's war, according to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

Meanwhile, US State Department is supporting efforts to document Russia's war crimes in Ukraine.

"An international team of prosecutors is heading to Ukraine to collect, preserve and analyze evidence that will hold Russia accountable," tweeted The Kyiv Independent. (ANI)

