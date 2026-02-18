Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 18 (ANI): Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held a bilateral interaction with US Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen T Koehler on the sidelines of the International Fleet Review and Exercise MILAN in Visakhapatnam.

According to the Indian Navy, the meeting on Tuesday focused on the MALABAR and RIMPAC exercises and on strengthening interoperability.

"On the sidelines of the maritime convergence of global navies at #Visakhapatnam, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held bilateral interaction with Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander, @USPacificFleet. The dialogue reflected shared maritime commitment, and discussions focused on exercises, including MALABAR and RIMPAC, strengthening interoperability, and enhancing avenues for maritime exchanges and cooperation," the Indian Navy spokesperson wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the Navy chief also met Kyrgyzstan's Armed Forces Chief and First Deputy Minister of Defence, Col Otonbaev Tariel Zarylbekovich, and Myanmar Navy Chief Vice Admiral Aye Min Htwe.

The Navy spokesperson said, "Stability at sea carries enduring relevance across geographies. On the sidelines of the International Fleet Review 2026 at #Visakhapatnam, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a bilateral interaction with Col Otonbaev Tariel Zarylbekovich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic and First Deputy Minister of Defence. The interaction reflected shared perspectives and avenues for professional military engagement."

"On the sidelines of the grand maritime convergence at #Visakhapatnam, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, interacted with VAdm Aye Min Htwe, Chief of Staff, Myanmar Navy. The bilateral dialogue underscored ongoing naval engagements and explored avenues for cooperation in maritime exchanges, capacity building, and enhancing operational interoperability," the Indian Navy wrote in a separate X post.

The International Fleet Review (IFR), one of the largest naval events in independent India, is set to feature 71 ships, including 19 foreign warships, with representation from 65 nations during the Milan exercise.

The IFR will be reviewed by the President at sea on February 18. A total of 71 ships will be participating in the event, arranged in six lines, including 19 foreign warships and 45 vessels from the Indian Navy. The remaining ships comprise the Coast Guard, Merchant Navy, and research vessels.

The MILAN exercises, which began in 1995 with just four countries, have now expanded to involve 65 navies worldwide. India is set to host Milan 2026 once again. As part of the IFR celebrations, an International City Parade will also take place along Visakhapatnam's Beach Road on the evening of February 19. Seven to eight foreign bands will also perform in the event, with 45 contingents participating in the parade.

Notably, INS Vikrant has already arrived in Visakhapatnam and will be part of this grand IFR.

The Indian Navy on Sunday inaugurated the MILAN village, created as an experience zone that brings together delegates and naval personnel from over 70 countries in an atmosphere of camaraderie and friendship, the Defence Ministry said. (ANI)

