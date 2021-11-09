Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma lays a wreath at National War Memorial in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): Nepal Army Chief General Prabhu Ram Sharma, who is on a four-day visit to India, laid a wreath at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Nepal Army Chief General is in India on the official invitation of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. Sharma also met Naravane after reaching India today.

The National War Memorial is a state-of-art monument spread over an area of approximately 40 acres and is a tribute to Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the country post-independence.

Meanwhile, in course of his India visit, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Sharma is scheduled to be honoured with the title of Honorary 'General of Indian Army' by the President of India, reported Khabarhub.

In September, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari conferred the rank of General on Lieutenant General Prabhu Ram Sharma, the officiating Chief of the Army Staff. (ANI)

