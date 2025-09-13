Kathmandu [Nepal], September 13 (ANI): Nepali citizens gathered outside Bouddhanath Stupa on Saturday evening to hold a candle march in memory of those who lost their lives during the recent anti-corruption protests across the country.

People from all walks of life, students, monks, activists, and local residents, lit candles and stood in silence to show solidarity with the victims.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that 51 people have died so far in the youth-led demonstrations that erupted across Nepal on September 8. Of these, 30 were killed by gunshots, while 21 died from burns, wounds, and other injuries.

Nepal Police co-spokesperson Ramesh Thapa said the dead included one Indian national and three police personnel.

At least 36 bodies have been kept at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, where post-mortem examinations began on Friday. The hospital has also started releasing the bodies of the protestors after completing autopsies.

The protests, led largely by young demonstrators in Kathmandu, Pokhara, Butwal and Birgunj, began after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

But now, the country is shifting towards a state of normalcy after days of violent protest, as the nationwide curfew had been ended on Saturday, a day after the former Chief Justice, Sushila Karki, was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister.

With the restrictions lifted, public transportation resumed service this morning, and long-distance buses from Kathmandu to various parts of the country have also begun their journeys.

Earlier in the day, Nepal's interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki arrived at the civil hospital on Saturday to meet the injured Gen Z protesters. A huge press pool and supporters were seen surrounding the PM's convoy.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki for assuming charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, expressing confidence that she will lead the neighbouring country toward peace and stability.

"Nepal is a close friend of Bharat. I hope the Interim PM will ensure stability," the Prime Minister said in his address in Imphal. PM Modi also noted that Sushila Karki will be the first woman PM of Nepal, emphasising that it's a good example of women's empowerment.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sushila ji on assuming charge as the Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability and prosperity in Nepal. Sushila ji's taking oath as the first woman Prime Minister of Nepal is a very good example of women's empowerment," PM Modi said.

Sushila Karki was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country. (ANI)

