Kathmandu, Dec 2 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 tally jumped to 236,246 cases on Wednesday as the country reported 1,490 new infections in the past 24 hours.

The country also reported nine more COVID-19-related fatalities, pushing the death toll to 1,538.

There are 16,633 active cases in the country.

