Kathmandu [Nepal], August 28 (ANI): Dav Whatmore, head coach of the Nepal cricket team has announced his resignation from the post citing "personal reasons."

Writing a letter to the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN), Whatmore stated that he would be stepping down from his role after the conclusion of world cup qualifiers placed on September 19 to be held in Oman.

"I also wish to confirm you that this is a very tough decision I have to make after making the deepest of my thoughts on the same. Due to the ongoing pandemic, it is very difficult for me to stay away from my family for such a long time... this is entirely my personal decision and I truly enjoyed working with CAN and its players who are extremely cooperative with me throughout the entire tenure," Whatmore said in his letter to the CAN.

The head coach of the national team was selected through open competition on December 17, 2020, for a period of one year.

A native of Australia, Whatmore had the experience of coaching Test-playing teams like Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. He famously won the 1996 World Cup as coach of Sri Lanka. Recently, he had also coached the Singapore national team. (ANI)

